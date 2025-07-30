SRPF jawan assaulted with knuckle duster, Rs 5,000 looted in Satara locality

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

An SRPF jawan was brutally assaulted and robbed by a gang of seven to eight men in broad daylight in the Satara area on Monday, following a minor argument over money linked to a neighbour’s water jar.

The victim, Kishor Malode (40), a resident of Satara, suffered a broken nose and hand fractures after the attackers used a knuckle duster, kicks, and attempted to stab him with a knife. They also looted Rs 5,000 from his pocket before fleeing. The incident occurred around 11 am on July 29, when Malode had gone to his brother-in-law’s under-construction house. A man named Bharat Bapu allegedly confronted him over a Rs 5 water jar payment and called in reinforcements after a brief verbal spat. Within minutes, two cars arrived with the gang, who launched the assault. Locals who had initially intervened were unable to stop the gang’s sudden return. The attackers not only beat Malode but also issued death threats before escaping. Assistant police inspector Shailesh Deshmukh of Satara police station is probing the case. A complaint has been filed against Bharat and his unidentified associates under charges of assault, robbery, and criminal intimidation. The daylight attack has triggered concern among residents over the rising boldness of criminal elements and the need for stronger policing in residential zones.