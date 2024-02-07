SS (UBT) demands abolition of increased tax on old properties

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A delegation comprising office-bearers of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction today met the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) administrator G Sreekant and opposed hike in property tax on old properties as per the ready reckoner.

The delegation led by former MP Chandrakant Khaire stressed on implementing the new tax slab on the newly found properties only.

The civic chief convinced them that the new tax slab will be for new properties only, but the delegation was not convinced.

The delegation comprise of district chief Kishanchand Tanwani, former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, Sudam Sonawane, Raju Vaidya, Vishwanath Swami, Ganesh Pandey, Anand Tandulwadikar, Raju Ingle, Vijay Waghchaure, Sachin Khaire and others.

The delegation submitted the memorandum stating that such a type of tax was not even implemented during the regime of Razakars. Hence we condemn the decision.

The administrator underlined that the property tax in the city has not been revised since 2012. The new tax structure will be for newly registered properties only. Hence the delegation before seeing him off insisted to rethink over it also.

The delegation also held a discussion on the encroachment in the old city, especially Gulmandi, apart from Connaught Market, T V Centre Shopping Complex issues, etc. The civic chief explained in detail to them about the action taken by the administration on myriad issues.