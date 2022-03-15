SSC Board Exam 2022: Police arrests administrator who demanded Rs 30,000 to provide hall ticket to student

The SSC Board examination is starting from today. A disturbing incident has taken place in Aurangabad in this regard. Police have arrested an administrator who demanded Rs 30,000 for a hall ticket for the 10th standard examination.

President of Kalavatidevi Charitable Trust S. P. Jawalkar demanded Rs 30,000 from an outside student. He was arrested by the police while accepting Rs 10,000. A case has also been registered against school clerk Savita Khamgaonkar for being involved in bribery.

Meanwhile, the 10th board examination in the state is starting from today. 16,39,172 students will appear for the 10th board examination.

