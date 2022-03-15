SSC exams begin in district on smooth note

Aurangabad, March 15:

The first day of SSC examinations in the district passed off smoothly on Tuesday smoothly.

A total of 42, 549 students from the district appeared for the Marathi subject on the first day today.

The Aurangabad Division of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) claimed that no malpractice has taken place anywhere in the district.

Schools remained closed for two years because of Covid situation. Students no longer have the practice of writing due to the online education system. So, half an hour’s extra time was given to the students this time around.

In the district, 42,549 students appeared for the examination at 224 main examination centres and 619 sub-centres. The paper of the first language (Marathi, Urdu and Hindi) was conducted today from 10.30 am to 2 pm while second sessions, paper French and German languages subjects were held from 3 pm to 6.30 pm.

A total of 35 flying squads and 128 centre chiefs kept an eye on all the centres to prevent malpractices in the district. Sitting squads and board officials had also monitored the examinations centres. The MSBSHSE has allotted home centres to the students this year.

Akshat Duratkar, one of the examinees whose mother’s ‘Raksha Viserjan’ ritual was held today, appeared for the first paper. His mother Vidya Duttatray Duratkar died of cardiac arrest on March 13. The ‘Raksha Viserjan’ ritual was to be conducted on March 15. He was in pains because of his mother’s death.

His uncle Santosh Tapkire encouraged him to take the examination. Akshat's courage to appear for the SSC paper was appreciated.

Some of the students said that there was fear of the State Board’s examination in mind and it went away today. They said that the first paper became easier due to the examination centres at their own school.