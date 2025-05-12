SSC result to be out today

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the February-March 2025 result online, at 1 pm, on May 13.

It may be noted that more than 1.88 lakh students appeared for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations across the five districts under the jurisdiction of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division of the State Board between February 21 and March 17.

Box

The students can access their results through the following links

-- https://results.digilocker.gov.in

--https://sscresult.mahahsscboard.in

--http://sscresult.mkcl.org

--https://results.targetpublications.org

--https://results.navneet.com

--https://www.tv9hindi.com/education/board-exams/maharashtra-board-exams

--https://education.indianexpress.com/boards-exam/maharashtra-sse-10-results

--https://www.indiatoday.in/education-today/results

--https://www.aajtak.in/education/board-exam-results

Box

District-wise examinees

District-------Centers- ------------- students

Chh Sambhajinagar-----238------67,978

Beed-----------------------156-----42,728

Parbhani------------------94-------29,676

Jalna----------------------102-------32,243

Hingoli-------------------054------16,152

Total :------------------644----1,88,777

Box

--Students will be able to take a printout of the marks sheet from the given links.

---The statistics and collective results of the schools are available on this link (https://mahahsscboard.in). The schools will have to use their login.

Box

After the result, students can apply online to the concerned divisional board through the official website of the board https://mahahsscboard.in or through schools for verification of marks obtained by them in any specific subject among their compulsory subjects (other than category subjects) and photocopies of answer sheets, and revaluation. The necessary terms, conditions, and instructions for this were on the Board's website. Applications for verification of marks and photocopies can be made online. Along with this, the fee can be paid online.