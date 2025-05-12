SSC result to be out today
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the February-March 2025 result online, at 1 pm, on May 13.
It may be noted that more than 1.88 lakh students appeared for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations across the five districts under the jurisdiction of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division of the State Board between February 21 and March 17.
The students can access their results through the following links
District-wise examinees
District-------Centers- ------------- students
Chh Sambhajinagar-----238------67,978
Beed-----------------------156-----42,728
Parbhani------------------94-------29,676
Jalna----------------------102-------32,243
Hingoli-------------------054------16,152
Total :------------------644----1,88,777
--Students will be able to take a printout of the marks sheet from the given links.
---The statistics and collective results of the schools are available on this link (https://mahahsscboard.in). The schools will have to use their login.
After the result, students can apply online to the concerned divisional board through the official website of the board https://mahahsscboard.in or through schools for verification of marks obtained by them in any specific subject among their compulsory subjects (other than category subjects) and photocopies of answer sheets, and revaluation. The necessary terms, conditions, and instructions for this were on the Board's website. Applications for verification of marks and photocopies can be made online. Along with this, the fee can be paid online.