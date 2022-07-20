SSC toppers of Saniya UH School felicitated
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 20, 2022 10:30 PM2022-07-20T22:30:02+5:302022-07-20T22:30:02+5:30
Aurangabad, July 2o: A programme was conducted at Saniya Urdu High School to felicitate the toppers of the SSC Board examination, 2022. President Syed Hadi Hussain Jafri and school headmaster congratulated and honoured the students. The school secured 100 percent result. All teaching and non-teaching staff members were present.