SSS to field candidates in local self-governing bodies polls

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

“Local self-governing bodies' elections have been announced. Our party, Swarajya Shakti Sena (SSS), is not fully prepared, but will contest elections in some Municipal Councils and Corporations, Zilla Parishad (ZP),” said Karuna Munde, the SSS party chief while addressing a press conference on Saturday.

She said that eight major powerful parties in the State are only doing caste politics. “As a woman, I founded the party a year and a half ago, because of this. Our party is in the process of being built,” she said.

Munde urged people from social movements to join with her without succumbing to any temptation in the local body elections.

“If you sell your votes by just taking money and holding parties, the corporator will not look at your drain for the next five years. All political parties in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar contest elections by only doing caste politics like Hindu-Muslim,” she asserted.

SSS chief alleged that these parties were only using the Muslim community here.

“However, when the Chief Minister's wife makes reels with Muslim artists, the BJP people have no objection. Then why do they use casteism in elections?” she asked.

Manoj Jarange accused Dhananjay Munde of giving a ‘Supari’ to kill him.

When this was pointed out, she said that she would not speak on this issue today. “Bhangar’ people get security. Then Manoj Jarange Patil, who is doing social work, should be given security,” she added.