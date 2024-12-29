ST bus drivers: Rigorous training ensures safe and smooth travel

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A driver must meet strict eligibility criteria and pass a tough training program to drive an S.T. bus. This includes challenging tests, even driving through the ghats, ensuring that only highly skilled drivers are behind the wheel.

Driving an S.T. bus isn't just about getting passengers from point A to point B. It’s about ensuring their safety and comfort throughout the journey. Every driver undergoes intensive training to handle the responsibility of passenger safety. With their expertise and the S.T. Corporation’s policies, the buses offer a safe, reliable, and smooth travel experience.

Where do S.T. Drivers Train?

Selected candidates undergo tests at the Central Training Center in Bhosari, Pune. Those who pass then receive 45 days of hands-on training in their respective regions.

What Happens After Accidents?

In case of minor or serious accidents, drivers must take a 10-day refresher course. During this time, their driving skills are closely monitored, and training is tailored to their specific needs.

Training for Accident Prevention

The refresher course includes lessons on avoiding accidents, controlling the vehicle while turning, protecting passengers, and handling dangerous areas known for accidents (black spots).

No Compromise on Safety

S.T. buses have built a strong reputation for safety, and there’s no room for compromise. The S.T. Corporation takes all necessary precautions to keep passengers safe throughout their travels.

Ready for Duty

Newly appointed drivers undergo a variety of specialized training, including driving at night, handling traffic, and managing steep ghats. Only after passing these tests do they take on real duties, ensuring safe journeys for passengers. ----------------(Santosh Ghane, Regional Transport Officer)