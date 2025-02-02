ST bus launches Rs 1 crore clean Bus Stand contest

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a bid to enhance passenger comfort, the Maharashtra State Transport Corporation (ST) has launched the Swachh, Sundar Bus Stand Campaign on the occasion of Balasaheb Thackeray’s birth anniversary. The competition will reward the cleanest and most well-maintained bus stations, with the top winner receiving Rs 1 crore.

Statewide competition for cleaner terminals

To ensure fairness, bus stations have been categorized based on factors like location, passenger traffic, and bus frequency. The campaign encourages partnerships with local industries and cooperatives to improve station facilities.

The initiative will continue throughout the year, with evaluation committees conducting inspections every three months as per a schedule set by the central ST office.

Prize Structure:

Category

Prize Amount

A Rs 1 crore

B Rs 50 lakh

C Rs 25 lakh

How Bus stations will be evaluated

Regional and divisional committees will assess bus stations based on cleanliness, maintenance, and passenger amenities, awarding points to determine winners.

A step toward better travel

Well-maintained bus stations create a healthier and more pleasant travel experience. This campaign aims to transform bus terminals across Maharashtra, making them cleaner and more organized.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar gears up

“We are preparing for this year’s campaign just like last time. A meeting will be held soon, and required maintenance work will be carried out. Last year, Vaijapur Bus Station secured third place in the competition.”---------------( Divisional Controller Sachin Kshirsagar)