ST bus shortage leaves city travelers stranded as 285 sent to Konkan

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Ahead of Gauri-Ganpati, 285 of the district’s 548 ST buses have been diverted to Konkan to ferry passengers from Mumbai, leaving local commuters in a bind. With over half the fleet gone, bus services within the district are expected to be hit hard over the coming week.

Every year, extra buses are dispatched to handle the heavy Mumbai–Konkan rush. This year, the number has climbed to 285 from last year’s 245, confirmed divisional transport officer Santosh Ghane. On Saturday alone, 30 buses rolled out of the central bus stand for Konkan, along with their drivers and conductors.

Officials admitted that several local routes may be canceled, particularly those with fewer passengers. The situation is worsened by the recent rains, which have already cut passenger numbers by nearly 50 percent.

For city travelers, the shortage means longer waits, crowded buses, and disrupted routines, with many forced to rethink their travel plans during the festive season.

Photo: Thirty buses left the central bus stand for Konkan on Saturday.