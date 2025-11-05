ST buses to operate from Chikalthana central workshop instead of Cidco;

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The long-awaited construction of the new busport at the site of the Cidco bus stand is set to begin soon. To start the busport work, the Cidco bus stand will be relocated to the Chikalthana Central Workshop. Preparations for this shift have already begun under the State Transport (ST) Corporation.

The bhoomipujan ceremony for the busport project at the Cidco bus stand site was held on August 28, 2019. However, the actual work never commenced. Now, almost six years later, the project is finally moving forward. The necessary permits from the Cidco division and Municipal Corporation have been secured, while the process of obtaining environmental and other NOCs is currently underway. The plan is to begin construction on the land where the existing bus station stands in the first phase.

Head to Mukundwadi Chowk instead of Cidco

The ST Corporation’s central workshop is located a short distance from Mukundwadi Chowk. Currently, buses from the Cidco bus stand operate to various districts across Vidarbha and Marathwada. In the coming days, passengers will need to reach Mukundwadi Chowk instead of the Cidco stand to board ST buses.

Features of the upcoming busport

--Construction modeled on an airport design

--31 platforms for buses

---4 platforms for city buses

---A central dome-shaped waiting hall

---Air-conditioned restrooms

----Escalators

---Commercial complex and parking area

---A food court with a capacity of 150 people

Relocation planned within a month

“The required NOCs for the busport project are being obtained. Due to the upcoming construction, plans have been made to relocate the Cidco bus stand to the Chikalthana Central Workshop. The relocation is expected to be completed within a month,” said Pramod Nehul, Divisional controller.

Photos:

Concept image of the proposed busport

Site of the existing CIDCO bus station where the new busport will be built\

Pramod Nehul, Divisional controller