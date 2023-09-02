ST cancels 959 bus trips; incurs loss of Rs 44L

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In the backdrop of the tension in Jalna and Aurangabad, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), as a precautionary measure, has cancelled 959 bus trips from Saturday afternoon (3 pm). Meanwhile, the state transport has sustained a financial loss of

Rs 44.30 lakh.

The state transport has not operated any bus from Central Bus Stand, Cidco Bus Stand and Gangapur Depot today.

“The bus trips from Sillod, Soyegaon, Kannad, Vaijapur and Paithan depots were also affected. MSRTC records 1,135 bus trips daily in the district, out of which, 959 were cancelled today. The corporation has sustained a loss of Rs 44.30 lakh income, said the Divisional Traffic Officer P D Chavan.