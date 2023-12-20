ST embarks on digital journey

QR codes and UPI payments now available

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Say goodbye to spare change woes and embrace a seamless ticketing experience with Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) latest digital upgrade. The corporation has rolled out Android Ticket Issuing Machines (ATIMs) across its fleet, enabling passengers to purchase tickets using UPI and QR code payments.

During their journey, passengers can simply scan the QR code on the conductor's ATIM using their preferred UPI apps like PhonePe or Google Pay to complete their ticket purchase. This eliminates the hassle of carrying exact cash and ensures a hassle-free transaction. To ensure a smooth transition, the corporation has also established a mechanism for passengers to lodge complaints in case of payment glitches or ticket-related issues. Complaints can be submitted at the nearest bus stand or online.

Farewell to spare change struggles

"Passengers can now avoid travel disruptions due to lack of cash and needless arguments with conductors," stated Sachin Kshirsagar, divisional controller. "This facility promotes a smoother and more convenient travel experience."

Digital push across all buses

The district boasts a fleet of 534 buses, with 500 currently operational. All conductors are equipped with the new ATIMs, ensuring QR code payment accessibility across the entire network.

Debit and credit cards soon

In the second phase of this digital rollout, passengers can expect the addition of debit and credit card payment options, further solidifying ST's commitment to a cashless ecosystem.