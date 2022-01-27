ST employees hold begging agitation

Aurangabad, Jan 27:

The employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) on Wednesday held a 'Bhik Mango' (begging) agitation to protest against the state government.

The ST employees have been on a protest since November 8 demanding merger of the corporation with the state government. The government has not been able to settle the issue for the past two and a half months. Hence as a mark of protest the employees held a begging bowl in their hands and started a protest at Central bus stand. The employees were holding various placards in their hands and wore black ribbons. The protesters demanded alms from the passengers. The passengers also demanded that the government should fulfill the demand of the ST employees as soon as possible.