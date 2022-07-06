St. Meera English School salutes doctors

Aurangabad, July 6: The students of St. Meera English School paid a tribute to our superhero doctors and gave ...

Aurangabad, July 6: The students of St. Meera English School paid a tribute to our superhero doctors and gave special thanks to them for their sacrifice and compassionate service during the Covid-19 pandemic, on the occasion of the National Doctor’s Day. Students of primary and senior sections invited a few doctors, parents in their respective classes. Dr Vedatrayee Deshmukh and Dr Vrushali Kulkarni shared their experiences, talked about mental and physical health and how to stay positive during this time. Students asked their queries and interacted with the doctors.

