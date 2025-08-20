ST to sell fuel to public

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a bid to generate new revenue streams, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), in partnership with the central and state governments, is set to open retail petrol and diesel pumps on its own premises across Maharashtra.

After conducting a commercial survey of all ST Corporation-owned lands, 251 new commercial petrol pumps will be established on 25x30 metre plots located at prime, commercially viable spots. In the district, ST pumps are operational at 8 depots.

Making use of prime locations

Currently, the 251 ST-owned pumps across the state cater exclusively to fuelling ST buses with diesel. Now, under commercial agreements with Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum, the corporation plans to start selling petrol, diesel, and other fuels to the general public as well. The pumps must be located along roadsides and at commercially strategic points. Accordingly, surveys have been conducted on ST’s own properties across the state to identify such 25x30 metre plots. This was announced in Mumbai by Transport Minister and ST Corporation Chairman, Pratap Sarnaik.

Assured quality fuel for customers

In the future, these commercial fuel outlets will provide the general public with reliable and quality fuel through ST Corporation’s network. At the same time, the corporation will also benefit from a new source of revenue.

Retail shops alongside pumps

In addition to fuel outlets, retail shops will also be set up on these premises. The public is now keenly watching which depots and ST-owned lands in the district will get these facilities. However, no official orders have yet been issued in this regard, informed Division Controller Sachin Kshirsagar.