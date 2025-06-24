St. Xavier's felicitates meritorious students

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: St. Xavier's School felicitated its meritorious students in recognition of their exceptional performance in the SSC Board Examination. The proud parents of these high-achieving students were also present. A total of 11 students, who scored above 90%, were honoured. The school topper achieved an impressive 96.60%. Rev Fr Dominic Bramhane, the Principal, and Fr Sanjay Parkhe, the Manager, congratulated the students and presented them with bouquets and mementos. The event served as an inspiration to other students.