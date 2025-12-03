St Xavier’s School celebrates Patron’s Feast with grandeur

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: St Xavier’s School celebrated the Feast of its Patron, St Francis Xavier, with great enthusiasm and devotion. The celebration featured a vibrant cultural programme. Rev Fr Alex Carvalho was the chief guest. Manager Fr Sanjay Parkhe, and principal Fr Dominic Bramhane were present.

Nine days of novenas were observed, during which various cultural programmes and competitions were organised. Each day highlighted a different moral value theme.

The school felicitated the teachers for their dedication and invaluable service. The celebration concluded with a spirit of unity, joy, and thankfulness as the school community honoured the life and legacy of St Francis Xavier.