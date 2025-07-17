‘Staff-nurse appointment scam case raised in Assembly

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A starred question was raised in the Assembly on Thursday regarding the ‘Staff Nurse’ appointment letter scam.

Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif informed the House that a committee was formed under the chairmanship of the Joint Director (Dental) on it, and further action is underway.

Some people have started dealings in the State, saying to pay Rs 20 lakh and get appointed as a staff nurse in Government Medical Colleges and Hospitals (GMCHs).’

This shocking incident came to light after an ineligible candidate arrived at the GMCH of the city with an appointment letter from the Medical Education and Research Department.

In this matter, GMCH Dean Dr Shivaji Sukre lodged a complaint at Begampura Police Station last week. Based on this, a case was registered against Vipul Charles Gaikwad under Sections 335 and 336(3) of the IPC for bringing a fake appointment letter.

Members Santosh Bangar, Bapusaheb Pathare, Amol Khatal also raised the question in the Legislative Assembly today.

On this, Hasan Mushrif said that a panel was formed at the Directorate level under the chairmanship of the Joint Director (Dental) to investigate the matter, and further action is underway from this point of view.