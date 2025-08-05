Staffing pattern approval to be considered on students' strengths on Sept 30

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: There is good news for teachers and schools as the Education Department decided to continue the consideration for the approval of the staffing pattern of each school as per the students' strength on the last day of September.

It may be noted that the Education Department would consider students' figures on September 30, every year, as the admission process is conducted in the schools between June 15.

However, this year, Education Commissioner Sachindra Pratap Singh, in a meeting of education officers of the State held on June 26, 2025, issued instructions for considering the staffing pattern of the schools on the basis of the students' strength on July 31 for the academic year 2025-26. The benefits under the different Government schemes are given on the basis of the strength of this day. There was confusion among teachers and office-bearers of the education societies.

The Education Department had issued these instructions to the headmasters. The unions of teachers and education societies were upset over this. Different unions, including the Maharashtra State Headmasters Federation, pursued the matter with the education department to continue the previous date for deciding the staffing pattern.

The Education Commissioner accepted the demand of unions and continued the previous date for fixing the staffing pattern.

Manoj Patil, executive president of Maharashtra State Headmasters Federation, said that the staffing pattern would be approved on the basis of students' strength on the last of September.