Stage set for Central Youth Festival

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The three Central Youth Festival (CYF) to be organised by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will commence on September 27.

Addressing a press conference at the Student Development Board (SDB) meeting room on Thursday, Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar said that a total of 262 teams with 1,021 young artists from four districts would participate in the festival.

Vanita Kharat, a well-known actress from the show "Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra" will inaugurate the festival at the University Auditorium at 10 am on Saturday.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari will preside over the event. Alumnus and Ravba Gajmal will be present as guest.

The event will also see the presence of Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade, Management Council Members Dr Yogita Hoke Patil and adv Dattatray Bhange. SDB director Dr Kailas Ambhore and Media Committee chairman Dr. Sanjay Shinde were also present.

The valedictory ceremony and prize distribution will also be conducted at the same venue, with renowned actor Vaibhav Mangle and alumnus and art director Narendra Rahurikar as the chief guests. Management Council members Principal Dr Gautam Patil and Dr Venkatesh Lamb will also attend.

Girls number rises

All the top three winners of each contest of the district youth festival will participate in CYF. 1021 artists from 262 teams, including 525 girls, will participate in 28 art forms in five main categories: Dance, Drama, Music, Literature, and Fine Arts. The participation percentage of the girls is 52 pc compared to boys (494).Additionally, a procession (shobhayatra) will be organised in the morning of the first day.

District statistics of teams and youths is as follows :

District-----teams---artsts

--Dharashiv-----34 -----163

--Beed------------55------236

--Jalna------------58------208

--Chh Sambhajinagar--115--414