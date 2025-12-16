Stall construction begins for MASSIA Advantage Maharashtra Expo 2026

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) has begun preparations for the Massia Advantage Maharashtra Expo 2026 with the groundbreaking ceremony for stall construction held on December 15 at Auric, Shendra (DMIC).

The ninth industrial exhibition is being organised by MASSIA, which has been working for the industrial development of Marathwada and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for the past 48 years.

The ceremony was held in the presence of MASSIA president Arjun Gaikwad; former presidents Arjun Gayke, Bharat Motinge, Dnyandev Rajale and Kiran Jagtap; exhibition conveners Anil Patil and Chetan Raut; and executive committee members and office-bearers Manish Agrawal, Rahul Mogle, Sachin Gayke, Dilip Chaudhary, Ramakant Pulkundwar, Viren Patil, Rajesh Vidhate, Sarjerao Salunke, Rajendra Chaudhary, Kamalakar Patil, Sharad Chopde, Sudip Adtiya, Pralhad Gaikwad, Suresh Khillare, Dushyant Athawale, Shridhar Velangi, Milind Kulkarni, Mangesh Niturkar, Shrikant Suryavanshi, Rohan Yewale, Jagdish Joshi and Anand Patil, along with members Bhimrao Kadavkar, Alesh Santre, Sandeep Patil, Rahul Chordia, Sunil Pawar, Uday Deshmukh, Dnyaneshwar Parbat, Santosh Shinde, Chetan Chavan and Vishnu Chaudhary, among others.

The exhibition, scheduled for January 2026, will be held on 57 acres of land provided by the Auric industrial area administration at the proposed International Convention Centre-cum-Exhibition site. It will comprise eight exhibition halls with around 1,500 stalls.

MASSIA president Arjun Gaikwad said participating industries would be provided standard exhibition facilities, adding that companies from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra and other parts of the country have confirmed participation.

Conveners Anil Patil and Chetan Raut said the exhibition is expected to highlight industrial and investment opportunities in the region.

According to MASSIA, site cleaning and levelling work has been completed, and over 50 member entrepreneurs are engaged in the construction of exhibition domes.

The information was shared by publicity head Rajendra Chaudhary and co-publicity head Sandeep Joshi.

