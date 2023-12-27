Stamps worth Rs 79 crores to be destroyed today

Sealed after the Telgi case : Kept for 20 years in the treasury

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : Stamps worth Rs 79 crores in the district will be destroyed confidentially by the district treasury office at 7 am on Thursday. These stamps have been banned by the government in the wake of the Telgi stamp scam and they include stamps worth Rs 1,000 to Rs 25,000. Stamps worth Rs 100 and Rs 500 are currently in circulation.

After the Telgi stamp scam came to light in 2003, the then government ordered the sealing of stamps in all districts. In the last few months, the government has ordered all the district stamp officers to destroy the stamps which are in the custody of the treasury office after 20 years. Accordingly, the committee headed by district stamp officer Vivek Gangurde will destroy the stamp on Thursday at 7 am.