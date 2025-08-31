Startup competition kicks off at MIT, local students join with zeal

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A startup competition began on Saturday at MIT College with enthusiastic participation from engineering students across the city.

The event, organised by MIT in collaboration with the Institution Innovation Council (IIC) under the Ministry of Education, seeks to inspire young innovators to turn their ideas into startups.

Director of MIT Dr Nilesh G. Patil, inaugurated the competition, while professors Atul Kherde, Sunita Badwe, Mansi Vargantwar, Rajesh N. Patil, Suhas Chate and Umesh Shirale encouraged the participants. prof Umesh Shirale introduced the program, and students Gargi More and Inaya Khan hosted the event. Students also received best wishes from MIT director general Prof. Munish Sharma and Dr Shilpa Nandedkar. Preeti Patil delivered the vote of thanks. The judging panel features prof Atul Kherde, Dr.Abhilasha Mishra, Dr Sarita Sanap, prof Suhas Chate, prof Ruchita Dahad and prof Gauri Karanjgavkar.