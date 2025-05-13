"Startup investing for family offices” – CII-CIES and MAGIC to host a masterclass on May 15

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Confederation of Indian Industry Centre for Innovation, Entrepreneurship, and Startups (CII-CIES) and the Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC) will jointly host a high-impact masterclass titled "Startup Investing for Family Offices: Why Investing in Startups Should Be Part of Your Portfolio" on May 15. The event will be held from 2.30 pm to 6.30 pm, at Rama International Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Tailored for family offices and investors, the masterclass will focus on integrating startup investments into wealth management strategies, emphasizing the potential for both financial returns and contributing to India’s economic growth. Participants will learn about investment strategies, risks, legal considerations, and how to engage effectively with entrepreneurs. Prominant speakers include Infosys Co-Founder Kris Gopalakrishnan, Chiratae Ventures' founder and vice chairman T.C. Meenakshisundaram, TVS Capital's vce president Suraj Maji, CII Marathwada Zonal Council former chairperson Mohini Kelkar and experts from Fox Mandal Solicitors Rohan Singh & advisors including Director of MAGIC ashish Garde. The event also features insights from local agritech startup S4S Technologies' co-founders, Vaibhav Tidke and Nidhi Pant. For more details, visit [CII-CIES website] or contact [MAGIC].