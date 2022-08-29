Starving leopard regains consciousness after consuming food, medical treatment

Aurangabad, Aug 29:

In a rare incident, the rescuing team of the Department of Forest (DoF), spotted a leopard starving for want of prey (food), in Krishnapurwadi Shivar, on Sunday.

The big cat regained consciousness after consuming the required food and undergoing medical treatment.

It so happened that the range forest officer (RFO) Dadasaheb Taur alerted the rescuing team on spotting the tiresome leopard. The officials believed that the leopard would be suffering from some ailment.

The animal was tranquilised and then caged in an enclosure. Under the guidance of the joint director (animal husbandry) Sanjay Gaikwad, veterinarian Rohit Dhumal and his team reached the spot for the treatment.

The health condition of the big cat is reported to be stable and is also responding to the treatment. Under the guidance of the chief conservator (forest) Satyajit Gujar, deputy conservator Suryakant Mankawar and assistant conservator Arun Patil, the team comprising forester Rajesh Deshmukh, Sudhir Dhawan, forest guards Rathod, Chavan, Suryawanshi, Chormare, Bhosale and Ahire performed the task.