State Archaeology puts on exhibition to mark World Heritage Week

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The State Government’s Department of Archaeology (DoA, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Nanded Divisions) has conducted an exhibition displaying the conservation works done by the custodian at different heritage sites in the divisions, to mark the World Heritage Week, at Sunehri Mahal.

“The exhibition displays 100 selected photographs mentioning ‘before’ and ‘after’ status of the heritage sites where the conservation works were undertaken by the divisions. The entry is free for the visitors and the exhibition will continue till November 24,” said the assistant director (DoA) Amol Gote.

The Director (Archaeology and Museums) Tejas Garge inaugurated the exhibition. The office-bearer of Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (Intach, Marathwada Chapter Mukund Bhogale was also present on the occasion.

Garage highlighted the importance of the heritage places and how they should be equally taken care of by the people, while Gote underlined the functioning and challenges emerging while undertaking the conservation works in both the divisions.

The coordinator Mayuresh Khadke conducted the proceedings. The architect Akash Karad, Shaunak Kulkarni, Balaji Bansode, Mushrif Pathan and others were present on the occasion.