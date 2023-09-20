State cancer institute to focus on introducing robotic cancer surgeries

Government cancer hospital completes 11 years

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State cancer institute is commemorating its twelfth anniversary after successfully serving the community for 11 years. Patients from across Marathwada, Khandesh, Vidarbha, and West Maharashtra have sought treatment at this institute, making it a pivotal centre for cancer care. Currently, 14 departments conduct vital cancer research, with a future focus on introducing robotic cancer surgeries.

The Government Cancer Hospital commenced patient care services on September 21, 2012, and in the past 11 years, its medical team has worked tirelessly to provide hope and healing to numerous cancer patients. The hospital received the status of 'State Cancer Institute' on October 15, 2016. Funding of Rs 96.70 crores from both central and state governments supported the hospital's construction and acquisition of essential equipment. The hospital is currently in the final stages of expansion, increasing its capacity from 100 to 265 beds, including day care beds, making it a comprehensive 300-bed facility.

Hospital future key plans:

-Launching a palliative care department.

-Efforts to introduce PetScan facilities for cancer diagnosis, extended disease analysis, and tailored treatment.

-Installation of new linear accelerator machines.

-Initiating research initiatives akin to the 'Multi Centric Tiles' programme at Tata memorial hospital.

Beacon of hope for cancer patients

This institution has been a beacon of hope for cancer patients and has received support from principal secretary of the medical education department Dinesh Waghmare, medical education commissioner Rajeev Nivatkar, director Dr Ajay Chandanwale, academic director of Tata Memorial hospital Dr Kailash Sharma, and dean Dr Sanjay Rathod. It is expected to continue serving as a lifeline for cancer patients in the years to come, said officer on special duty Dr Arvind Gaikwad.

Journey of the hospital

The initiative to establish an independent cancer hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar began with the persistent efforts of then-MLA and minister Rajendra Darda. He presented a proposal to the government, and followed up with the Chief Minister, ultimately securing approval. Land near Aamkhas ground was allocated by the public health department, leading to the hospital's approval in 2008. On September 21, 2012, the hospital commenced patient care services. At that time, Rajendra Darda was the sole MLA representing the city.

Hospital status (2012-2022):

Ward Number of patients

Outpatient department (OPD): 3,30,667

Inpatient department (IPD): 43,174

Major surgeries: 7,948

Minor surgeries: 6,704

Day Care: 86,729

Radiotherapy (Linac): 1,58,775

Radiotherapy (Bhabhatron): 90,650

Radiotherapy (Brachytherapy): 1,671