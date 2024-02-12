State confirms granting of Rs 822 crore soft loan to CSMC

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The state government has agreed upon providing financial assistance to the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) so that it could contribute its share of Rs 822.20 crore in the new water supply scheme. The state cabinet, in its recent meeting, confirmed that it will not be an aid, but a soft loan, which the CSMC will have to repay in the prescribed instalments, it is learnt.

The estimated cost of the new water project is Rs 2740 crore. The daunting task is being done under the expert supervision of Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) by the contractor - GVPR. The central government and the CSMC have to put in 25 per cent and 30 per cent share while the state government will have to put in 45 per cent. So far, the Central Government and the State Government, both had released a fund of Rs 1721.20 crore. However, owing to the financial crisis, the CSMC was corresponding with the state government to grant its share (to bear its burden), but the state did not entertain it due to its policy decision. The official letter has been issued by the desk officer of Urban Development Department (UDD), Gajanan Alewad.

Details of the letter

The proposal seeking funds of Rs 822 crore for CSMC relating to Nagarothan Mahaabhiyan was tabled in the cabinet meeting on February 5. It mentioned granting of the fund in the form of loan so as to contribute the share in the projects underway in the jurisdiction of the local self governing body through Central and State Government’s fund. The minutes of the meeting will be confirmed and approved in the next cabinet meeting. Then the amount will be given to CSMC as per the need (in stages) in the form of loan. The same should be informed to the court, stated the letter.