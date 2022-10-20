State excise acts against 73 dhabas : Fine of Rs 11.58 lakh collected

State excise 'Mission Dhaba' reaches across Marathwada

Aurangabad:

The 'Mission Dhaba' launched by the Aurangabad State excise department against the illegal sale of liquor at dhabas has reached across Marathwada. In all, 372 drunkards were arrested along with 73 dhabas in the last one and a half months. Divisional deputy commissioner Pradeep Pawar said that the court imposed a fine of Rs 11.58 lakh on these accused.

The state excise department raised the bar of action against those who drink and sell alcohol illegally at dhabas in the city and district. The tables and chairs of the dhaba were also confiscated in this operation. A charge sheet was submitted against the accused in the court within a day. The court also imposed a fine on the drunkards along with the dhaba owners. This Aurangabad pattern has now gained significance across the state. Action was taken on 73 dhabas between September 15 to October 20. In this, 372 drunkards including dhaba owners have been arrested and the court has imposed a fine of Rs 11.58 lakh.

Least fine in three districts

Least number of drives against dhabas have taken place in Hingoli, Parbhani and Jalna districts. Action was taken against nine dhabas in these three districts. Statistics show that while taking action against nine dhabas in Beed, the court imposed a fine of Rs 1,500 on culprits.

District wise action on dhabas:

Districts : Dhabas : Accused : Penalty (in Rs)

Aurangabad : 17 136 4,67,500

Beed : 9 37 1500

Osmanabad : 9 25 34,000

Jalna : 4 25 81,000

Nanded : 15 47 2,65,000

Latur : 14 67 3,09,500

Parbhani : 3 26 00

Hingoli : 2 9 00