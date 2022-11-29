State excise conducts raid on hotel

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

State excise department conducted a raid on Hotel Jai Malhar in Limbejalgaon Shivar on November 18 and took action against the owner and five drunkards for selling and consuming liquor illegally. The accused were presented before the judicial magistrate court (first class). The court imposed a fine of Rs 27,500 on them, informed state excise inspector Shahji Shinde.

Shinde received the information that liquor is being served and consumed at Hotel Jai Malhar without a permit. Accordingly, a raid was conducted and hotel owner Arun Dane (32, Limbejalgaon, Gangapur) and five drunkards were arrested.

They were presented before the court on November 25. The court imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on Dane and Rs 500 each on the drunkards.

The action was executed under the guidance of SP Santosh Zagde by deputy SP Pradeep Pote, inspector Shinde, second inspector S D Marathe, Shivraj Waghmare, assistant second inspector Subhash Gunjale, Navnath Ghuge, Rahul Bankar, Yogesh Ghunawat, Vinayak Chavan and others.