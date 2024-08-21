State extends succour to senior citizens

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The state government to honour the senior citizens completing 65 years of age and above has introduced 'Mukhyamantri Vayoshri Yojana’ (MVY). Hence the responsibility for the scheme has now been assigned to the Municipal Commissioner and the District Collector.

A total of 1500 applications have been received from the district. The scheme allows eligible beneficiaries to purchase assistive devices and equipment according to their physical limitations and weaknesses. Items such as spectacles, hearing aids, tripods, walking sticks, wheelchairs, folding walkers, commode chairs, knee braces, lumbar belts, cervical collars, etc, can be purchased through the granted aid.

Besides, beneficiaries can also attend in yoga therapy centres, mental health centres, and spiritual health centres registered by the Central Government and the State Government.

What is MVY?

The MVY is being implemented in the state to provide senior citizens aged 65 and above with essential tools, equipment, and mental health support through yoga therapy and mental health centres to help them cope with disabilities and weaknesses that come with old age.

Role of the District Administration

The implementation of the scheme is the responsibility of the district administration and will be carried out by the Social Welfare Department.

Rs 3,000 each for elders

The state government will provide 100 per cent financial assistance, with a limit of up to Rs 3,000. Eligible beneficiaries will receive a one-time direct benefit per year.

Eligibility criteria?

Citizens who have completed 65 years of age by December 31, 2023, will be considered eligible. Individuals over 65 years old are also eligible. Required documents include an Aadhaar card, a certificate from the district authority, or a BPL ration card, or proof of receiving old-age pension under the Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme or any other old-age pension scheme of the State or the Central Government. The annual family income must be within Rs 2 lakh. The aid amount will be deposited into the eligible applicant’s bank account.

1500 applications from the district

The administration concerned received 1500 applications from the district for availing of the benefits of the MVY. Among these, 560 applications have come from rural areas, while 968 have been received through the municipal corporation committee.

Final screening in progress

The scheme is being implemented under the guidance of the District Collector. The Social Welfare Department is managing the scheme, and the scrutiny of received applications is nearing completion, said the Deputy Commissioner (Social Welfare) Jayshree Sonkavde.