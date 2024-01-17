State gives clean chit in TDR scam

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a surprising development, the state government, a couple of months ago, has allowed utilisation of the old transfer of development rights (TDR), which were a part of the scam that was unearthed in the Town Planning section of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC), seven years ago.

The CSMC has received a letter dated November 11, 2023 stating permission to load all the TDRs from the scam. The letter was signed by Under Secretary Prasad Shinde. Sensation prevailed in the municipal headquarters as the government had also given one year’s time to use them.

Earlier, the state had seized 192 proposals for in depth inquiry of the TDR scam. Ironically, the government has recently remarked that no irregularities have been taken in granting the TDR. Hence these TDRs were not used anywhere in the city.

CREDAI, an apex body in the construction sector, on August 9, 2023, had requested the state government to allow the controversial TDR to be used in the same zone as per the old rules.

It may be noted that the CSMC’s Town Planning section had sanctioned 192 TDRs, out of 221, from 2008 to 2017. Hence CREDAI requested that unused TDR certificates issued before 2016 should be either converted as per the new rules or allow using it in the same zone as per the old rules.

Meanwhile, the letter has created a sensation in the section concerned. The officers avoided discussing the letter publicly. However, they were taken aback, when those having old TDRs with them, started submitting proposals one after the other referring to the letter. The officers concerned have landed into a state of confusion over what to do now with these proposals.

Change of TDR zone

Previously, the TDR of a zone was allowed to be used in the same zone, but there are few influencers who are trying their best to allow them to use the TDR of Harsul in either Gulmandi or Nakshatrawadi areas. Hence the section officers feel that if the permission is issued then another big scam will take place?

The Joint Director (Town Planning) Manoj Garje said, “The state government has permitted the use of the old TDR on November 11, 2023. Hence we will go through all the parameters set by the government and also follow the present rules and check them through all aspects. However, the decision upon it will be taken by senior officers.”