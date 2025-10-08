State Govt misled farmers: Ambadas Danve

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Although the State Government has announced an aid of Rs 31,612 crore for the farmers affected by heavy rains, it is actually misleading and will remain on paper,” alleged Ambadas Danve, the former Leader of the Opposition, while addressing a press conference on Wednesday.

Ambadas Danve said there was no need to include the aid announced earlier in Tuesday's package.

“There is no guarantee that the insurance amount will ever be received. Nearly 45 lakh farmers have taken out insurance, and they will get the insurance amount. A total of Rs 10,000 crores given for infrastructure has nothing to do with the farmers,” he said.

He demanded a complete loan waiver, 50,000 per hectare assistance on the lines of Punjab.

“Loan waiver was not the demand of the farmers. Rather, the ruling party itself made those announcements on the eve of the elections. A march will be taken out to the commissionerate on October 11 under the leadership of party chief Uddhav Thackeray,” Danve added.