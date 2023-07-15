State GST uncovers 20 bogus dealers and establishments

Teams consisting of 60 officers and employees formed for scrutiny

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Goods and Services Tax (GST) department has undertaken a special drive to identify those committing financial fraud and evading taxes by obtaining GST numbers on the basis of bogus documents. The department has found more than 20 bogus dealers and establishments since the campaign began in June.

Teams consisting of over 60 officers and employees are formed by the SGST office to verify and search the places of business and establishments of suspected GST holders in the districts of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, and Beed. The operation was conducted according to the Central government's order. The accused have only shown documents that transactions were made without any actual purchase or sale of goods.

The GST department has issued instructions that all registered establishments must display their GST number, address, and name on a board outside their factory or shop. The department has also warned taxpayers that any discrepancies in their GST certificates, such as incorrect addresses or working elsewhere, will result in penalties and possible legal action.

190 companies and establishments on radar

During the campaign, the team inspected more than 190 establishments and companies and scrutinized all documents, including purchase and sale bills, relevant registers, and GST certificates. Those found guilty of tax evasion and financial fraud will have their GST registration numbers canceled, and legal action will be taken against them, said the officials.