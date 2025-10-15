State honours city literary luminaries with State Urdu Sahitya Academy awards

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a proud moment for Urdu-lovers, the Maharashtra State Urdu Sahitya Academy (MSUSA) honoured a distinguished group of contributors to the Urdu language at a grand ceremony held in Mumbai recently. The event, marking the 50th anniversary (Golden Jubilee) of the Academy, celebrated recipients for the five years: 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023.

Organised by the Department of Minority Affairs, the award ceremony took place from October 6 to 8. Maharashtra's Minority Affairs Minister Manikrao Kokate, Maharashtra State Board of Wakfs (MSBW) chairman Sameer Kazi and MSUSA chief executive officer (CEO) Shoaib Hashmi and other dignitaries presented the prestigious awards to individuals who have made outstanding contributions in the fields of Urdu literature, journalism, education, and creative arts.

The awardees, all sons and daughters of the soil, were recognised for their dedication to enriching the Urdu language and preserving its cultural legacy across the state.

The categories include the Wali Deccani Award, Special Award, Journalism Award, New Talent Award, Layout Design Award and Exemplary Teacher (School) Award, Exemplary Professor (College/University) Award, etc.

Year 2019

Special Award (Critic): Dr A G Khan alias Irtekaz Afzal – A prominent educationist, philosopher, mentor, and esteemed Urdu literateur of the region has been honoured for his insightful critique presented in his book Hasb-e-Maqdoor. Renowned for his ability to inspire and motivate, he has profoundly impacted hundreds of young minds through his eloquent command of language—both written and spoken—and his vast, encyclopaedic knowledge.

Exemplary Professor (College/University) Award: Dr Masarrat Firdos – Retired faculty of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University and Government College of Arts and Science has been recognised for passion in contributing and promoting the Urdu language through education.

Year 2020

Exemplary Professor (College/University) Award: Dr Quazi Naveed Ahmed Siddiqui – Son of the noted teacher and literateur J P Saeed, is continuing the legacy of promoting Urdu through teachings and research by serving as Head of the Urdu Department at Maulana Azad College of Arts, Science and Commerce.

Exemplary Professor (College/University) Award: Dr Abdul Rab – A faculty is an assistant professor in Maulana Azad College of Arts, Science and Commerce and has been shortlisted for promoting the language extensively through various platforms.

Year 2021

Wali Deccani Award – Dr Azim Rahi, Noted writer, has been bestowed with the state’s prestigious award. He is a good poet, story writer and has been selected for the award for his two stories titled – ‘agali sadi ke mod par’ and ‘ apne dayare ka aadmi’. He has the credit of authoring 15 books so far.

Special Award (Critic): Wajahat Qureshi – Noted senior journalist, columnist, literateur and critic for many decades has been selected as the recipient for his work - Chasm-e-Raah. He is known for editing the literary page ‘Raftar-e-Adab’ in the local newspaper and writing columns and special articles.

New Talent Award – Dr Siddiqui Saimuddin Mohd Saleemuddin is a Urdu writer, critic, and educator. He has authored five books to date, each reflecting his deep engagement with Urdu literature and literary criticism. His published works included Mutala-e-Moin Ahsan Jazbi and Dareecha. Served for 6 years as Head of the Department (Urdu) at Sir Sayyed College and currently director of a private academy.

Special Award (Promotion):

(A) Maryam Mirza Abdul Qayyum Nadvi – The minor girl Maryam gained state recognition for her library movement amongst children through setting up more than 50 Mohalla Libraries in different slums and corners of the city and nurturing reading habits amongst school-going students.

(B) Dr Shaheen Fatima Mohsin Ahmed – A retired headmistress of the municipal corporation school, served in the field of education for 38 years. She has played a vital role in educational activities, encouraging tiny kids to learn the language and take education at ease. A prolific writer and poetess has 7 books to her credit and is recognised for her valuable contribution in the field of literature.

Exemplary Teacher Award – Khwaja Kausar Jabeen, the Headmistress of Fatema Urdu Primary School-Kiradpura, was honoured for her exceptional contribution to Urdu education.

Her dedicated efforts have significantly enhanced students’ interest in the Urdu language, literature and education.