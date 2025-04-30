State issues special grants of Rs 40 crore to CSMC for developing 8 roads

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Under the Capital Investment Project (CIP), the State Government has approved a grant of Rs 40 crore for the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC). This funding will be used to undertake road construction work on eight roads in the West Assembly Constituency of the city. The civic administration has received responses from as many as 45 contractors against the tenders of these projects. The Corporation has instructed all bidders to submit the required documents for eligibility. Work on the eight roads is expected to commence in the coming days.

Competitive Bidding Underway

It may be noted that the CSMC had previously also received such grants from the state government for road development. In 2025, the Rs 40 crore granted fund will be used to construct one asphalt (bitumen) road and seven cement concrete roads. Against the tenders, the CSMC had received 45 bids. The tenders have been opened, and contractors with incomplete documentation are currently being asked to fulfill the requirements. Once this process is complete, the commercial bids will be opened. Officials underlined that there is intense competition among the contractors, and it is expected that all the works will be awarded at rates lower than the estimated budget.

The list of the proposed eight roads from the West Constituency

Concretisation of road in the approved layout of Vinayaknagar, Itkheda (Gut No. 38).

Concretisation of road in the approved layout of Ravinagar, Nakshatrwadi (Gut No. 112).

Concretisation of road in the approved layout of Utkarsh Housing Society, Nakshatrwadi (Gut No. 5).

Concretisation of road in the approved layout of Saketnagar- Pethenagar in Ward No. 13 - Bhimanagar (North).

Construction of a new road from Sheep-Goat Breeding Farm to Gut No. 62, Padegaon, and up to Gut No. 63.

Development of road in Padegaon’s Gut No. 47 to Gut Nos. 61 and 59.

Concretisation of access road in Jetwan Colony, under Bhimanagar–Bhausingpura (North) Ward.

Concretisation of a 30-meter-wide Development Plan Road from Padegaon Substation to Safari Park.