State-level convention of MESTA to be held in Mumbai

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The two-day State level convention of the Maharashtra English School Trustees Association (MESTA) will be organised in Mumbai on January 18 and 19.

MESTA founder president Dr Sanjayrao Tayade Patil said that the prizes would be given to the best school, Principal, trustee and teachers in the convention.

A cultural festival will also be hosted in the convention for the schools trustees and teachers. In the cultural festival, students from the fifth to the tenth will present group dance and folk dance. Only 20 teams will be allowed in each category of the art. He appealed to the English schools to participate in the convention and cultural festival.