State-level dental conference returns to city after 28 years

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

City will host the 64th Maharashtra State Dental Conference this November, marking the event’s return to the city after nearly three decades.

Conference were organised by the Indian Dental Association (IDA) Sambhajinagar branch and CSMSS Dental College, the conference aims to strengthen dental healthcare in Maharashtra through modern technology and improved clinical standards. National and state-level dignitaries, including Dr Ashok Doble, Dr Rajesh Gondhalekar, Dr Vikas Patil and Dr Tushar Vohra, will attend the inauguration. Senior officials from CSMSS and Government Dental College will also be present. With the theme “Innovate · Elevate · Collaborate”, the conference will feature expert lectures, hands-on workshops, poster presentations and academic sessions. Organisers said the event will help dental professionals upgrade skills, learn new treatment methods and discuss current challenges in the field. IDA Sambhajinagar president Dr Vijay Gihe, former secretary Dr Sushma Shinde noted that dedicated teamwork made the large-scale planning possible, while chairperson Dr Archana Ganveer said preparations are underway at a fast pace. The IDA has appealed to dental practitioners across the state to participate in this significant event.