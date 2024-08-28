State-level research workshop concludes in GCE

Chhatrpati Sambhajinagar: A two-day State level workshop organised at Government College of Education (GCE) for Ph D researchers was concluded on Tuesday.

Director of higher education Dr Shailendra Deolankar motivated the students. Experts like Dr Megha Uplane, Dr Gajanan Gulhane, Dr Hanumant Jagtap guided the participants in the different sessions as subject experts.

GCE principal Dr Nalini Chondekar presided over the workshop which was in offline and online modes. Dr Urjit Karwande was coordinator. Dr Bhagyashri Subhedar, Dr Gautam Gaikwad and Ramesh Padme guided the researchers in different sessions. Vaishali Nikalje and Jyoti Ingle actively participated in the sessions.