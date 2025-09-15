State-level roundtable on Maratha Reservation scheduled; leaders criticize Jarange

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A state-level roundtable on Maratha reservation will take place on Thursday, from 11 am to 4 pm at Ranaji Mangal Karyalay, Cidco. The conference will review government resolutions (GRs) issued between 1967 and September 2, 2025, announced convener Dr. Sanjay Lakhe Patil and Prof. Dr. Shivanand Bhanuse.

Jarange accused of derailing movement

Leaders accused Manoj Jarange of misleading the Maratha community and derailing the reservation movement. They demanded the resignation of Maratha reservation sub-committee chairman and minister Radhakrishna Vikhe. “Jarange dismissed my views, asking if I was smarter than the experts, and refused to listen,” said Dr. Bhanuse.

Invite-only Event

The roundtable is limited to 100–125 invitees. Former justice B. G. Kolse Patil, Pravin Gaikwad, Rajendra Kondre, Saurabh Khedkar, Vinod Patil, Uddhav Ghodke, and Kishor Chavan will present their views at the conference.

Misleading GR sparks controversy

Dr. Lakhe Patil highlighted confusion over Kunbi caste certificates in Marathwada. Out of 46,000 records, only 8,300 Kunbi certificates were verified. He clarified that the September 2, 2025 GR does not establish Maratha lineage and is not a law. Kunbis cannot automatically claim an OBC number, making them ineligible without proper verification. Accusing Jarange of exploiting the fake GR, Lakhe and Bhanuse said, “Celebrating with gulal over a fake GR is like rubbing salt on Marathwada’s wounds.”