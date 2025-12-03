State-level workshop for ‘Ideal Teachers’ to be held on Dec 4

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra State Council of Educational Research and Training (MSCERT) will hold a state-level workshop for 'ideal teachers' to be held at Tapadiya Natyamandir on Thursday from 9 am to 5 pm.

Addressing a press conference here, director of regional academic authority Shailaja Darade said that this workshop of idol teachers would be hosted on Thursday. School education minister Dadaji Bhuse, minister of state for school education Pankaj Bhoyar, principal secretary, commissioner (Education) and director, MSCERT will guide the participants.