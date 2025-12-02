State-level workshop for ‘Ideal Teachers’ to be held on Dec 4

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra State Council of Educational Research and Training (MSCERT) will hold a State-level workshop for 'ideal teachers' to be held at Tapadiya Natyamandir, from 9 am to 5 pm on December 4.

It may be noted that the State Government has undertaken a special campaign to honour teachers who contribute to the development of schools and students throughout their lives, to provide quality education to students, and to encourage teachers and other schools in the State.

Addressing a press conference here, Director of Regional Academic Authority Shailaja Darade said that this workshop of idol teachers would be hosted this coming Thursday.

School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse, Minister of State for School Education Pankaj Bhoyar, Principal Secretary, Commissioner (Education) and Director, MSCERT will guide the participants.

In this workshop, Datta Ware, Keshav Gavit, Rajendra Parteki and Khurshid Shaikh, enterprising teachers who have used innovative ideas for teaching, will interact with the idol teachers present. Many teachers are using innovative ideas in teaching in the State to enhance the quality of school education. This workshop will provide inspiration and direction to ideal teachers.