State moving forward with progressive tradition: Madhukar Bhave

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Our State is moving forward with a progressive tradition. From its foundation to its establishment, first Chief Minister Yashwantrao Chavan played a lion's share. Yashwantrao did the work of making this State prosperous in the fields of literature and culture,” Madhukar Bhave, a veteran journalist.

He was speaking on ‘65 Years of Maharashtra' on the final day of the three-day Phule-Shahu-Ambedkar lecture series organised at Deogiri College on Saturday evening.

Former legislator Anil Patel, adv Sukhdev Shelke, former Zilla Parishad president Dwarkabhau Pathrikar, Principal Ashok Tejankar, and coordinator of the lecture series Dr Ganesh Mohite were seated on the stage. Anil Patel also spoke.

Commenting on the current situation, he said that people's wealth and house height have increased, but the question is when the mental height of the people leading the way increases. On current journalism, he said that 90 per cent of the general public in the country is honest; but journalists (we) give special place to only ten per cent of people in the media.