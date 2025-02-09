State-of-the-art X-ray machine dedicated to public

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: An X-ray machine equipped with OPG and artificial intelligence was dedicated to the public in the Government Dental College and Hospital (GDCH). The programme was held along with observing Oral Health Week in the GDCH recently.

Joint Director (Dentistry) of the Directorate of Medical Education and Research Dr Vivek Pakhmode was the chief guest.

Dean of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Dr Shivaji Sukre, President of Maharashtra Dental Council Dr Narendra Kale, Dean of Government Dental College Dr Maya Indurkar, Deputy Dean Dr Kishore Mahale, Head of the Department of Social Dentistry Dr Jagdishchandra Vathar and Dr Shirish Khedgikar were present. The equipment will available for patient service in the Department of Oral Diagnosis.