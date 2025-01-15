State okays 7 new PHCs and 42 sub-centres in district

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

To provide quality and prompt medical services in rural areas, the Zilla Parishad Health Department had requested the government for new additional primary health centres (PHC) and sub-centres. As a result, 7 new PHCs and 42 sub-centres have been approved for the district. However, no one has yet come forward to donate land for the establishment of these PHCs. As a result, the ZP health administration is currently on a search mission for suitable land.

In rural areas, PHCs and sub-centres play a crucial role in providing treatment at minimal cost and implementing preventive measures to control the spread of diseases. Initially, medical services were being provided through 51 PHCs and 279 sub-centres in the district. Considering the district's expansion and growing population, the ZP Health Department had requested the government for additional centres.

Accordingly, 7 PHCs and 42 sub-centres have been approved. Of these, the state government has released funding for the construction of sub-centres. Construction of buildings for 25 sub-centres has been completed, and construction is ongoing at 17 locations. However, for the newly approved 7 PHCs and the previously approved health centre at Ambelohol, a total of 8 health centres require the village panchayat or the government to provide a land donation letter in the name of the Zilla Parishad. However, no one has come forward yet. As a result, the construction of these health centres has been stalled.

Box

PHCs are the lifeline for the poor

1.In rural areas, PHCs providing affordable and effective treatment have become a lifeline for the poor.

2. 61 PHCs in the district

Currently, there are 53 operational health centres in the district, along with the newly approved 7 and the previously approved 1, making a total of 61 PHCs. There are currently 279 operational sub-centres, and with the approval of 42 new ones, the total number of sub-centres has increased to 321.

3. Difference between 'PHC' and Sub-centre

PHCs have a medical officer and a staff of 11 people. They provide services such as OPD, patient admission, surgeries, maternity care, vaccination, and maintaining a stock of medicines. On the other hand, sub-centres, staffed by health workers and midwives, provide basic services such as patient check-ups, treatment for minor ailments, and vaccination.