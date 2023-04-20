State promotes 58 tehsildars as deputy collectors

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The state government today evening gave a pleasant surprise to the tehsildars and naib tehsildars by issuing their promotion orders as deputy collectors and tehsildars, this evening.

It is learnt that 58 tehsildars and 78 naib tehsildars from the Marathwada region have been promoted to deputy collectors and tehsildars on Thursday evening. It may be noted that the issue of promotions was lying pending since 2020. The promotions were stalled due to the Covid-19 pandemic in the state.

There are more than 100 tehsildars and naib tehsildars in the region. The tehsildars who were working on the post for the past 28 years were promoted to deputy collectors.

It may be noted that the government had started transferring the revenue officials including deputy collectors and tehsildars since the last week. So far, 54 have been transferred and the promotions have been declared now.