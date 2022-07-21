State proposal to Centre to set up mega textile park in Auric

Textile park on 1000 acres, will generate employment to 1 lakh people

Aurangabad, July 21:

A proposal to establish a mega textile park on 1000 acres at Aurangabad Industrial City (Auric) under the Prime Minister Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) scheme was recently submitted to the Central Government on behalf of the State government. The proposed park will provide direct employment to 1 lakh citizens and indirect employment to two lakh people.

Seven mega textile parks will be set up across the country under the PM MITRA scheme in greenfield and brownfield sites, to develop world class infrastructure including plug and play facility, with an outlay of Rs 4,445 crore in a period of seven years upto 2027-28. All kinds of facilities including electricity, water, internet and others will be provided under the park for textile business. Over 1000 acre of land required for the mega textile park is available in Auric with world class facilities. The ministry of textile has stated that it has received 18 proposals from 13 states. The State government has submitted two proposals to set up the textile park at Auric and Amravati in Vidharbha. The park aims to enable the textile industry to achieve size and scale along with creation of a modern and integrated textile value chain at one location. Auric still lacks anchor projects, hence strong efforts and follow-up is expected from the State government to get a textile park approved in Auric.

Key features of the scheme:

--Mitra parks will create world class infrastructure with plug and play facilities and help create global companies in textile sectors. This will also help attract large scale investments and boost employment.

--The park will offer an opportunity to create an integrated textiles value chain right from spinning, weaving, processing, dying and printing of garment manufacturing at one location.

--Integrated textile value chain at one location will reduce logistics cost of the industry.