State sanctions Rs 2.24 crore for preserving Makkai Gate

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The state government, on Friday, approved the estimate of Rs 2.24 crore to preserve the heritage structure Makai Gate (a gateway to the heritage Bibi Ka Maqbara). It is learnt that the work is likely to start after the Lok Sabha elections.

It may be noted that the MLA Pradeep Jaiswal had demanded funds of Rs 100 crore for the preservation of heritage structures - Barapulla Gate (Mill Corner), Mehmood Darwaza (Panchakki), and Makkai Gate (near Bibi ka Maqbara), and three old bridges adjacent to these gates. He made the demand before the chief minister and two deputy chief ministers while they were in the city to attend the cabinet meeting on September 16, 2023. The deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar granted an in-principle approval considering it as the old demand, but no official order was released by the state government in this regard. However, on March 1, the state issued a GR stating that as per the demand of the State Archaeology, an estimate of Rs 2.24 crore is sanctioned for the preservation of the Makkai Gate. Meanwhile, the fund will be sufficient only for the preservation of the gate. However, the issue of three old bridges seems to have been sidelined. The life span of these bridges has been completed. They are more than 400 years old. Any untoward accident may take place if any bridge collapses. Hence the demand of Rs 100 crore was made to construct roads around these three gates (for the safety of the heritage structures) and construct new bridges parallel to the old ones.