State to appoint ex-servicemen as Tourism Friends

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

To instill a sense of safety among tourists and provide them with essential authentic information about Maharashtra’s culture, history, tourist places, laws, and regulations, the state government has decided to establish the Tourism Security Force (TSF) at major tourist destinations in the state. This initiative will particularly strengthen the safety framework for tourists in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, a tourism capital of Maharashtra.

Currently, the district already has ‘Tourist Police’. The step towards setting up the Tourism Friends under TSF is seen as highly positive, as it will add another layer of security for visitors, especially women tourists. The initiative is expected to create a trustworthy environment at tourist sites, attract more visitors, and generate economic benefits for local communities.

Key Objectives of TSF

The primary aim of the force will be to provide tourists with security as well as information about culture and heritage. The real info will be beyond the stuff available on social media. Tourists will receive accurate details about Maharashtra’s traditions, history, tourist attractions, laws, and regulations. Retired army personnel will be roped in for the daunting task. Besides, Tourism Friends will be appointed on a contractual basis at tourist spots to assist visitors.

The Tourism Minister recently announced that this force will combine trained staff, modern technology, and coordinated systems to ensure a safe tourism experience. It will also be capable of responding swiftly during emergencies.

Services for tourists

Helpdesks and information centers at key spots. Helpline services in Marathi, Hindi, English, and foreign languages. Various platforms for easy access to information and assistance. For this purpose, the Department of Tourism has instructed the Maharashtra Ex-servicemen Corporation Ltd. (MESCO) and others to submit details of the personnel available with them at the earliest.

Tourist Footfall

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district witnesses over 1.5 lakh visitors every month, highlighting the importance of a specialised tourism security mechanism. The aim is to increase tourism in the state.